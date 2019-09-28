RICHARDS,
Dorothy Margaret:
Bob (Arrowtown) and Jeffrey (Melbourne) would like to sincerely thank everyone for their kindness and support during Dorothy's brief illness and subsequent passing on September 12. The many emails, phone calls, cards, meals and flowers were greatly appreciated in our time of sorrow. Thank you to everyone who joined us on the September 19 to farewell a very special lady, especially friends and family who travelled long distances. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the doctors and nurses on ward 7, Dunedin Hospital, who were so kind and compassionate to Dorothy during her 5 week illness. Also a special thank you to Affinity Funerals for helping us through an extremely difficult time.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 28, 2019