McLEOD, Dorothy Elizabeth
(Beth) (nee Ronald):
Peacefully at Vickery Court on July 10, 2019. Loved wife of Andrew* (Bain) McLeod. Loved daughter of Dorothy* and Alex* Ronald. Loved sister of Marjorie Parish and Geoff* Ronald. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron and Martha, Robyn and Hassan, John, Bruce and Werner. Loved grandma to Andrew, Laura, Gavin, Leila, Roxanna, Debbie, and Jared. Loved great-grandmother to Cora, Angus, Ava, and Alex. In accordance with Beth's wishes, a cremation has already been held. Messages to 46 Melbourne Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 27, 2019