MARSHALL, Dorothy Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Albany House Rest Home, Gore, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alec, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynn and *Bruce Callaghan (Picton), *Diane Maxwell (Te Anau), Chris and Marg (Picton), Judith and Gary Shields (Dunedin), Robert and Annette (Dunedin), and a loved Nan to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Tuesday, September 24, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gore Art Gallery. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Albany House for their wonderful care and support. Messages to Chris Marshall, 4 Weka Place, Picton 7220.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019