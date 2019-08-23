LARBY, Dorothy Jean
(nee Mathieson):
1932 - 2019
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, daughter of the late Jock and Christina Mathieson, treasured mum of Daryl and Bertie (Gisborne), Wayne and Helen, Sharon, Christine, Glenys and Jeffrey Hawkes, Maree and Paddy Gorman, and Warren, adored Nana and Granny of her 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren and extended family. A celebration of Mum's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Saturday, August 24, at 11.00am. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes, please leave technology at home! Messages to 77 Bain Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019