FORREST, Dorothy Isobel:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village; in her 93rd year. Loved daughter of the late Percy and Tina Scott, and loved sister of the late Malcolm and the late June. Beloved wife of the late Harvey for 50 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rex and Barbara (Te Anau), John and Jane (Christchurch), Alan (Queenstown), and Shirley (Arrowtown). Dearly loved Grandma of Mathew and Nicholas, Kirsten and James, Lucy, Rachel and George. A special thanks to the wonderful nurses and carers at Rowena Jackson Village for their untiring compassion and care for Dorothy over the past few months, and especially to Robyn and Hugh Miller and Ken and Amanda Bowie for their wonderful support and assistance for Dorothy over many years. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes, a private family cremation has been held. Messages to 4 Matai St, Te Anau 9600.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 2, 2019