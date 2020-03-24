Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



With her family, in Gore, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, aged 95 years. Treasured wife of the late Alex, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alistair and Stephanie, Janice and the late Brian Potts, Daphne and Murray Brown, Rex and Hilary, Owen and Trudy, cherished grandmother to Mark and Gillian, Emma and Pete Scarlet, Greg and Barb, Kate and Ants Webb; Jason and Ellie, Anthony and Janine, Luana and Regan Cross, Andrea and Chris Bulleid; Dion and Emma, Janine and Andrew Hocking; Jeremy and the late Stacey Duckmanton, Logan and Nicole, Amanda and Hamish Westgarth; Ashley, Ben and Jo, Tim and Toni, and loved great-grandmother to her 35 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was the much loved matriarch of our family. True to her nature, she did not want to compromise anyone's health, so we have held a private family service. But she loved a party and we will have one in her honour and celebrate her life with a memorial service and ashes interment at a later date. Messages to 139 Sheas Road, RD 6, Gore 9776.







EVANS, Dorothy May:With her family, in Gore, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, aged 95 years. Treasured wife of the late Alex, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alistair and Stephanie, Janice and the late Brian Potts, Daphne and Murray Brown, Rex and Hilary, Owen and Trudy, cherished grandmother to Mark and Gillian, Emma and Pete Scarlet, Greg and Barb, Kate and Ants Webb; Jason and Ellie, Anthony and Janine, Luana and Regan Cross, Andrea and Chris Bulleid; Dion and Emma, Janine and Andrew Hocking; Jeremy and the late Stacey Duckmanton, Logan and Nicole, Amanda and Hamish Westgarth; Ashley, Ben and Jo, Tim and Toni, and loved great-grandmother to her 35 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was the much loved matriarch of our family. True to her nature, she did not want to compromise anyone's health, so we have held a private family service. But she loved a party and we will have one in her honour and celebrate her life with a memorial service and ashes interment at a later date. Messages to 139 Sheas Road, RD 6, Gore 9776. Published in Southland Times on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers