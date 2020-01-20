ELLIOTT, Dorothy Lorraine
(Dot) (nee Kenny):
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital, on Friday, December 27, 2019, aged 66 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mike, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Darrell Wendelgelst, Shane and Melissa, Simon and Zoe, and very much loved Nana of Ashley, Hayden, Samantha, Michaela, McKye, Georgina, and Cole. A service to celebrate Dot's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of Mum's care over the past few months. Messages to 593 Kaihiku Church Road, RD3, Balclutha, 9273.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020