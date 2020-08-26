CLEARWATER, Dorothy
Merle (Merle) (nee Clode):
5.11.1934 - 23.08.2020
Much loved wife of Eric for 64 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Roger and Cheryl (Auckland), Graeme and Linda (Gore), Alan and Glenda (Christchurch), loved Grandma of Joanne, Eric and Lou, Amy and Marthijn; Sarah and Ant, Roy and Jessie; Katrina and Shane, Deborah and Mark, and a much loved Great-Grandma of her nine great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of *Don and Dot Clode (Invercargill), *Russell and *Mabel Clearwater (New Plymouth). As per Merle's wishes a private service will be held. Messages to 4A Elsie Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 26, 2020