Death Notice

CARR, Dorothy Mary (Dot):
Peacefully on November 19, 2019, at Clutha Health First; aged 84 years. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Les, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rodger and Sandra (Milton), Brian and Shan (Melbourne), Stephen and Juliet (Melbourne), and the late Jeanette (Milton), and a much loved Nana Dot and Great-Nana Dot of all her grandchildren. A service for Dot will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10.30am, in the Milton Country Club, Union Street, Milton, then leaving for the Fairfax Cemetery. Messages to 1 Johnson Street, Milton.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
