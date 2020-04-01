Dorothy BULMAN

Death Notice

BULMAN, Dorothy Mary:
Passed away peacefully at The Gardens Rest Home on March 28, 2020. Aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Errol. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay and Lynn. Much loved sister of Bill, Mary and Kitty. Loved aunty Dot to all of her nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank the team at The Gardens for their love and care shown to Dorothy. Dorothy was privately cremated on Tuesday, March 31. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 1, 2020
