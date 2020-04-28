Dorothy ANDERSON

Guest Book
  • "Sincere Condolences to the family"
    - Thelma Mason
  • "Thinking of you all at this time."
    - Christine & Garry Hall
  • "ANDERSON, Dorothy Grace (nee Little) (Topsy): Loved..."
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

ANDERSON,
Dorothy Grace (Topsy):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Saturday, 25 April, 2020; aged 92 years. Loved wife of Peter*, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rae and Bob Woodcock, John*, Robert, Colin, Trevor*, Bruce, Glenda and Barry Warnock. A much loved Gran of Michael, Craig, and Kimberley; Dion, Barry, James, and Megan; Rose, and Sarah; Aaron; Andrew, Tim, and Donna, and a much loved Great-Gran. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to 72 Grant Road, R.D.9, Invercargill 9879.

Published in Southland Times on Apr. 28, 2020
