ALLISON, Dorothy Millicent
(nee Hamilton):
30.6.1936 – 8.11.2020
Peacefully at Resthaven Village, Gore, surrounded by her family. Beloved companion and wife of Edgar for 63 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm*, Carolyn and Andy Hunter, special Nana of Adele and Megan (Brisbane) and grandson-in-law Robert McLennan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of George* and Wilma Hamilton (Alexandra), Allan and Jocelyn Hamilton (Winton), Frances* Allison, Wensley and Glenda Allison (Invercargill), and a loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11.30am, private cremation to follow. Messages to 201 Broughton Street, Gore, 9710. (*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020