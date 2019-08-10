WHITE, Dorita Margaret:
1927 - 2019
The family wish to express our heartfelt thanks for the cards, baking, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy shown following her passing. We are deeply grateful for the kindness and compassion extended to our family during this difficult time. You have touched our hearts, as Dorita touched ours, influencing and encouraging all who met her. Special thanks to Minister Peter Noble of St Stephen's Church, and the staff at Rowena Jackson for the abundant love and compassion towards our beloved mother. Grateful thanks to Dorothy and Anna King for the beautiful floral tributes. With much thanks, Murray and Jan, Warren and Ethel, Russell and Jo, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 10, 2019