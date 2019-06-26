Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



WHITE, Dorita Margaret:

Peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, in the loving care of Rowena Jackson, surrounded by family; in her 93rd year. Much loved wife of Cowan* (Bob) White, treasured and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Jan White (Australia), Warren and Ethel White (Wanaka), Russell and Jo, much loved Grandmother of Sam and Matilda White (Australia); Jacob, Andrew* and David White; Bradley and Vanessa, Rhys and Kelly White, and loved great-grandmother of Baillie and Mac, Theodore and Ezra, loved daughter of Jane* and Robert* Frisby, loved sister and sister-in-law of Isabel* and George* King, Muriel* and Stewart* Richardson, Des* and Adele Frisby, loved sister-in-law of Jean* and Cyril* Tangney, Noeline and Dave McCulloch, Ross and Joy* White, much treasured aunt of all her nieces and nephews.

A wonderful lady who lived

for a purpose that was

beyond herself.

A service to celebrate Dorita's life will be held in St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, 290 North Road, Waikiwi, Invercargill, at 10.30am, on Saturday, June 29, (please note change of day and time), followed by private cremation. Messages to 104 Grey Street, Invercargill, and online tributes to

(*denotes deceased)







WHITE, Dorita Margaret:Peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, in the loving care of Rowena Jackson, surrounded by family; in her 93rd year. Much loved wife of Cowan* (Bob) White, treasured and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Jan White (Australia), Warren and Ethel White (Wanaka), Russell and Jo, much loved Grandmother of Sam and Matilda White (Australia); Jacob, Andrew* and David White; Bradley and Vanessa, Rhys and Kelly White, and loved great-grandmother of Baillie and Mac, Theodore and Ezra, loved daughter of Jane* and Robert* Frisby, loved sister and sister-in-law of Isabel* and George* King, Muriel* and Stewart* Richardson, Des* and Adele Frisby, loved sister-in-law of Jean* and Cyril* Tangney, Noeline and Dave McCulloch, Ross and Joy* White, much treasured aunt of all her nieces and nephews.A wonderful lady who livedfor a purpose that wasbeyond herself.A service to celebrate Dorita's life will be held in St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, 290 North Road, Waikiwi, Invercargill, at 10.30am, on Saturday, June 29, (please note change of day and time), followed by private cremation. Messages to 104 Grey Street, Invercargill, and online tributes to frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes (*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers