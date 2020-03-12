SELL, Doris May (Dorrie):
Peacefully in the care of Calvary Hospital on Wednesday, March 11, 2020; aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Jackie, Lindsay and Dawn, the late Bev and Doc, Steve and Denise, Robbie and Debbie, a much loved Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana of all her Grandchildren. Special friend of Lizzy. A service to celebrate Dorrie's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Monday, March 16, at 10.00am, interment to follow at the Wyndham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Calvary for their love and care of Dorrie. Messages to 1723 Edendale-Woodlands Highway, RD 3, Wyndham.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020