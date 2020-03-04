RUTLAND,
Doris Evelyn (Dorrie):
Peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2020; aged 96 years. Treasured wife of Dave for 73 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John (Pork) and Yvonne; Bryan (Gum) and the late Janet; Fay and Keith Turnbull; Judy and Tom Bond; Murray and Shirley; Colleen and Martin Thompson. Loved and cherished Nana, Great-Nan and Great-Great-Nan of all her family. In accordance with Dorrie's wishes, a private family service has been held. The family would like to thank all the staff at Calvary Hospital for their wonderful care. Messages to PO Box 2, Mossburn 9747 or on Dorrie's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 4, 2020