Doris RUTLAND

Guest Book
  • "Wow great innings 96 darn that's an awesome legistry to..."
    - Mary Roach
  • "Thinking of you all, deepest sympathy."
    - Marilyn Fletcher
  • "RUTLAND, Doris Evelyn (Dorrie): Loved sister and..."
    - Doris RUTLAND
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Death Notice


logoRUTLAND,
Doris Evelyn (Dorrie):
Peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2020; aged 96 years. Treasured wife of Dave for 73 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John (Pork) and Yvonne; Bryan (Gum) and the late Janet; Fay and Keith Turnbull; Judy and Tom Bond; Murray and Shirley; Colleen and Martin Thompson. Loved and cherished Nana, Great-Nan and Great-Great-Nan of all her family. In accordance with Dorrie's wishes, a private family service has been held. The family would like to thank all the staff at Calvary Hospital for their wonderful care. Messages to PO Box 2, Mossburn 9747 or on Dorrie's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.