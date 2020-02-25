MACKAY,
Doris Margaret (Colleen):
Surrounded by her loving family at Ascot Care Home, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Adored wife of the late Don. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrea* and Ian Cappie, and John and Christine Mackay. Dearly loved grandma of Scott and Beccy, Jared and Julia, Jonathon and Michelle; Stuart, Lynley and Andrew, David and Ashley, Andrew and Holly. Cherished great-grandma of her 10 great-grandchildren. Adored second mum of Marion and Julie. Also loved sister and aunt of all her nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank Ascot Care for all the love and support shown to Colleen. A service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 1.30pm, on Wednesday, February 26, then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 126 Grant Road, Otatara, Invercargill 9879.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020