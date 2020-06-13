Doris CADE

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your Loss. Deepest Sympathy from us all...."
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

CADE, Doris (nee Gibb):
Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with family by her side, in her 97th year. Loved wife of the late Rex. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Errol and Jenny, Lex* and Diana, and Peter and Diane. Loved Nana of Andy and Kelly, Blair and Tatum, Michael and Rachel, Paul and Mel, Gemma and Graeme, and Simon and Alice. A very much loved Great-Nana of her 15 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Rowena Jackson Retirement Village staff for their love and care of mum over the years. As per Doris's wishes a private service is being held.
(*denotes deceased)

logo
Published in Southland Times on June 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.