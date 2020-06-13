CADE, Doris (nee Gibb):
Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with family by her side, in her 97th year. Loved wife of the late Rex. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Errol and Jenny, Lex* and Diana, and Peter and Diane. Loved Nana of Andy and Kelly, Blair and Tatum, Michael and Rachel, Paul and Mel, Gemma and Graeme, and Simon and Alice. A very much loved Great-Nana of her 15 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Rowena Jackson Retirement Village staff for their love and care of mum over the years. As per Doris's wishes a private service is being held.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on June 13, 2020