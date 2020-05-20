Doreen YOUNG

YOUNG, Doreen May (May):
Passed away peacefully at Ribbonwood Country Home, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, aged 82 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny Ogilvy (Heriot), Murray and Debbie Young (Heriot), Mark and the late Lynette Coleman (Roxburgh), loved Nana and Great-Nana of Alayca and Paul Toomey, Katelyn and Bailey, Megan and Morgan Peters, Tyler, Aden and Colton, Blair and Jess Young, Jayden, Chloe and Bella, Fiona and Scott Russell, Isla, and Evie, Brad and Amy Coleman, Scott Coleman, and Renee. Special thanks to Dr Fons and the staff of Ribbonwood Country Home. At May's request a private graveside service will be held. Messages to 18 Esk Street, Heriot, RD2, Tapanui, 9587.

Published in Southland Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020
