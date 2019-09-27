PETERSON,
Doreen Mavis (Mavis):
With sadness, we announce Mum has passed away after a long illness, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, aged 95 years. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Carol Kairau (Nelson), *Lou and Trish (Milton), *Pam and Peter Kimura (Edendale), Robbie (Hamilton), Christine and Robert Wilson (Mataura), Ernie and Tina (Gore), Brian and Sharon (Gore), and a loved Nana, great-Nana and great-great-Nana of all her grandchildren. A service to celebrate Mavis' life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Tuesday, October 1, at 11.00am, then leaving for Milton Cemetery (arriving approx. 3.00pm). In lieu of flowers, donations may be left for St John Ambulance. Messages to 13 Dover Street, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019