HOLDING, Doreen Isobel
(nee Gilchrist):
On October 6, 2020, peacefully at Dunedin Hospital with her family by her side; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoffrey and Jenny, Sharon Gilchrist, Robert and Sharon, and Bruce; loving Grandma of Sarah, Rachel, and Naomi; Brendon, Stephanie, and Luke; Sharona, Lauren, Luther, Miriam, and Daniel; and Delicia, and a loved great-grandmother of her great-grandchildren.
"I am the resurrection and the life, he who believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and whoever lives and believes in me shall never die". John11
A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 12.30pm on Monday, October 12. In lieu of flowers donations for the Bible Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Holding Family, C/- P O Box 5013, Dunedin 9054 or [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 10, 2020