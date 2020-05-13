DEAN, Doreen Edith Emily:
28.12.1932 - 4.5.2020
Peacefully at Peacehaven. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved Mum of Jeanette and David Williamson, and Yvonne and Grant Smith. Loved sister of Christine and Peter Elsmere (Dunedin). Much loved Nana SAM to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved Aunty and Dotty to her nieces and nephews. Thank you Peacehaven Rest Home for their care and kindness in unprecedented times. A Private cremation has taken place. We will hold a celebration for Mum at a later date.
"So proud of all you achieved in life – a great mum."
Messages to 44 Lees Street, Invercargill, or to Doreen's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on May 13, 2020