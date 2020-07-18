CASEY, Doreen:

26.11.1940 - 25.05.2020

Des, Janene, Donna, Andrea, Suzanne, Michael and families wish to thank everyone for the support, cards, baking and sympathy shown to us following the loss of a dear wife mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Your kindness was much appreciated, through a very sad time. Special thanks to the caregivers before the lockdown, to the St John Ambulance Service, Father Tony Harrison, Chris and the team at Avenal Park Funeral Home. Regretfully with the restrictions in place at that time there were many who were unable to attend her farewell, we thank those who were present and apologies to those who could not attend. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere thanks.



