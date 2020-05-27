Doreen CASEY

    Published in: The Southland Times
Death Notice

CASEY, Doreen Jessie:
Peacefully at home with family on Monday, May 25, 2020. Aged 79. Cherished wife to Des for 50 years. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Janene, Greg, and Craig*, Donna and Corran, Andrea and Terry, Suzanne and Theo, and Michael. Adored by her grandchildren, Oliver and Harry, Madison, Quinn, and Jasmine, Sophie-Rose, Holly, Grace, Terence, and Robbie, Kathy, Martina, Clyde and Anita. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a private service will be held. Messages to 77/2 Durham Street, Invercargill 9810.

