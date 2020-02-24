SMITH, Donna Eleanor:
Unexpectedly with her equestrian family at Gore on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Daughter of the late George and Mary Menlove. Loved wife of Mike. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pete and Julia. Sister and sister-in-law to Reg and Maureen (Invercargill), Matt and Bev (Garston) and Margaret and Neill (Templeton). Much admired aunty to all her nephews and nieces. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the St Thomas Aquinas Church Winton on Friday, February 28 at 11.00am. Interment at the Garston Cemetery arriving at approx. 2.30pm. Rosary will be held on Thursday, February 27, 6.00pm, at St Thomas Aquinas Church. Messages to Mike and Donna's home.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020