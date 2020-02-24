Donna SMITH

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy to Donnas Family, at this sad time. Rosie..."
    - Rosie Henderson
  • "Both Heather and myself are very sorry to hear this sad..."
    - Kevin Zimmerman
  • "I remember Donna very well from the Dipton Badminton club..."
    - Russell Palmer
  • "So sorry to hear of Donna's death. I grew up next door to..."
    - Judith Lane nee O'Callaghan
  • "My deepest sympathy to you all, I have many happy memories..."
    - Janice Brown née Northcoat
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 p.m.
St Thomas Aquinas Church
Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Thomas Aquinas Church
Winton
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Garston Cemetery
Death Notice


logoSMITH, Donna Eleanor:
Unexpectedly with her equestrian family at Gore on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Daughter of the late George and Mary Menlove. Loved wife of Mike. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pete and Julia. Sister and sister-in-law to Reg and Maureen (Invercargill), Matt and Bev (Garston) and Margaret and Neill (Templeton). Much admired aunty to all her nephews and nieces. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the St Thomas Aquinas Church Winton on Friday, February 28 at 11.00am. Interment at the Garston Cemetery arriving at approx. 2.30pm. Rosary will be held on Thursday, February 27, 6.00pm, at St Thomas Aquinas Church. Messages to Mike and Donna's home.

Published in Southland Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020
