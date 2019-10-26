CUNNINGHAM,

Donna Marie:

Lyn, Trudy, Alice and their families wish to acknowledge the love and support received from so many during the loss of their much loved Mum. Thank you to the staff at Dunedin and Southland Hospitals. A special thanks to everyone who visited, baked, cooked, sent flowers, cards and phoned and to those who travelled to help us farewell Mum. It is impossible to thank everybody for their kindness individually but please know we are eternally grateful to you all. An extra special thanks to Rachael Crothers and Lynley McKerrow for their support and guidance through this difficult time.



