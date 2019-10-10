Donna CUNNINGHAM

Guest Book
  • "Donna this is so sad to read you have left this earth, fly..."
    - Jan Henderson
  • "Donna I will miss your spirit and laughter you made our..."
    - Bernie O'Neill
  • "We are so very sorry to hear of Donna's sudden illness and..."
    - Bernie Burke
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoCUNNINGHAM,
Donna Marie (Dee):
Donna passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, aged 58. Loved daughter of Jo and the late Ron Henderson. Beloved and dedicated wife of Ross. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Hamish, Trudy and Daniel, and Alice and Tim. Loved grandmother of Sophie, Indi, Ollie, Connor and Lucy. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Trudy and Erik, Guy and Robbie. A service to celebrate Donna's life will be held on Friday, October 11, 1.30pm, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private cremation will follow. Please wear bright colours (Donna's favourite colour was red). Family wish to thank the Dunedin and Southland Hospital staff for their care of Donna. Messages to 117 Islington Street, Invercargill, or to Donna's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
