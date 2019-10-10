CUNNINGHAM,
Donna Marie (Dee):
Donna passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, aged 58. Loved daughter of Jo and the late Ron Henderson. Beloved and dedicated wife of Ross. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Hamish, Trudy and Daniel, and Alice and Tim. Loved grandmother of Sophie, Indi, Ollie, Connor and Lucy. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Trudy and Erik, Guy and Robbie. A service to celebrate Donna's life will be held on Friday, October 11, 1.30pm, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private cremation will follow. Please wear bright colours (Donna's favourite colour was red). Family wish to thank the Dunedin and Southland Hospital staff for their care of Donna. Messages to 117 Islington Street, Invercargill, or to Donna's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019