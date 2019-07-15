Donald WRIGHT

Peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in the loving care of BUPA Riverton Rest Home, aged 75 years. Dearly loved son of the late Don and Joan Wright. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian and Julia, Murray* and Susan, Bronwyn and Graham Allison. Loved uncle of Kyla and Bryan, Shaun, and Paul Bickley, Graham and Jane, Grace, Meg, and Sarah Allison, Tara and Tony, Lilimae, and Madeline Lawlor, and good friend of Jan Ross. A service for Don will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, July 17, at 1.30pm. The service will conclude with a private cremation. Messages to 111 Carron Road, Waipango RD3, Riverton.

