Donald WISELY

  • "Dianne,please accept our deepest sympathy on the loss of..."
  • "My thoughts are with the family one and all at this sad..."
  • "Dear Dianne, heartfelt symmpathy at this sad time,..."
  • "RIP Don. Don was a well respected colleague and friend...."
    - Pete Darrell
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoWISELY,
Donald James (Don):
Surrounded by his loving family at Hospice Southland, Invercargill, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Dianne. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Athne* and Ken* Clement (Australia), Christine and Lindsay Frost (Dunedin). Loved son-in-law of Myrtle and Allan* Cooper (Inv). Loved brother-in-law of Pamela and George McAuley (Inv), Vidette and Derek Kinley (Christchurch). Loved uncle of Sharyn, Paul*, Simon, Ross, Todd, Stephen, Jo, Sarah, and Annie. A memorial service to celebrate Don's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm on Thursday, August 29. Messages to 132 Grant Road, Otatara, Invercargill 9879. Online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes. (*denotes deceased.)

Published in Southland Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
