WAUGH,
Donald Ford (Don): QSM
On November 19, 2019, suddenly, in his 88th year. Cherished husband and best friend of the late Angela. Treasured and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jackie and Grant Barron, Nikki and Steve Cunningham, Robyn and Brent Gardner. Much loved and respected grandfather of Kate and Ben, and Henry; Kyle and Amanda, Corey, and Shannon; Ashleigh and James, Mackenzie, and Jackson, and great-grandfather of Karson. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held in the Balclutha Town and Country Club, Yarmouth Street, Balclutha, at 1.30pm on Monday, November 25, followed by a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Life Education Trust would be appreciated and may be left at Don's Service. Messages to 62 Cheetwood Rd, RD 1, Balclutha 9271 or [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 23, 2019