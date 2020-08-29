Donald ROBERTSON

Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
1:30 p.m.
On Friday, May 22, 2020, aged 85. Patricia, Jane, Lesley and family invite you to join with us and share memories of Donald. Following an earlier private cremation, (due to Covid-19 requirements) a Celebration of Donald's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Saturday, September 5, at 1.30pm. If you would like to contribute your 'Donald memory' please message [email protected]
Betts Funeral Services
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2020
