Donald Graham (Don):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Southland Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of the late Margaret, loved father, father-in-law and friend of Graham and the late Shona, Fred (Ricky) and Tracye, Chris and Deirdre, and Jo, loved Grandad, great-grandad, and friend. Son of the late Fred and Effie, a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
"Finally reunited with his true love and wife, Margaret"
As per Don's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to 174 Margaret Street Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on June 20, 2020