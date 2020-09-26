McCROSTIE,
Donald James (Don):
Peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, Invercargill, in his 83rd year. Loved youngest son of *Stewart and *Isabella (Tibby) McCrostie. Loved brother of *Marion Moore, *Lesley Blakely, *Stewart, *Keith, and *Hugh. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Dear friend of *Dorothy and the Larby family. A private service has been held and Don is with family at the Calcium Cemetery, Isla Bank. Messages to 300 McIvor Road, Invercargill or to Don's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
