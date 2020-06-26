Donald MACMILLAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald MACMILLAN.
Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Service
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
View Map
Death Notice

MACMILLAN,
Donald Alexander (Don):
920369, K.Force, of 14 Maple Grove, Mosgiel, Dunedin. On June 24, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital; aged 88 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband and soulmate of Eileen, dearly loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jennifer, Lorraine and Rob King, Greg and Rochelle (Waimate), adored and loving Grandad of Shannon, Tayne, and Kade. A service for Don will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, at 3.00pm, on Monday, June 29, followed by private cremation. Messages to the above address or on Don's page at www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Southland Times on June 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.