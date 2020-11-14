Donald MACDONALD

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to read of Don's death our love and sympathy to..."
Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
View Map
Death Notice

MacDONALD, Donald Hugh:
Peacefully on November 10, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital, surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Robyn, loved father and father-in-law of John and Kim, Rob and Jayne, and Jan and Dean, loved Pop of Tayla, Jamie, Lachlan, and Finlay. A celebration of Don's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 12.30pm, on Monday, November 16, followed by private cremation. Messages to the MacDonald Family, c/- Hope and Sons, PO Box 5013, Dunedin 9054, or leave a message on Don's page at www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.