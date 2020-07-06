HLACA,
Donald James (Don):
On July 4, 2020, peacefully at Bethesda Hospital, Christchurch, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam for 59 years, loved father and father-in-law of Holly and Huw Davies, Suzy Milne, Kelly Maynard (deceased), and Jeff and Penni, loved 'Gramps' of Jessica, and Isaac Davies; Georgia, Ruby, and Betsy Milne; Molly, and Matilda Maynard; Lachie, and Ellie Hlaca.
Rest in Peace
Special thanks to the staff at Bethseda Hospital for the exceptional care given to Don. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Donald Hlaca, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Don will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 9, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in Southland Times on July 6, 2020