Donald HEADS (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "sorry to hear of Dons passing my thoughts are with you..."
  • "Thinking of you all at this time. Our prayers and thoughts..."
  • "Please accept my deepest sympathy on the passing of a much..."
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
View Map
Death Notice


logoHEADS,
Donald Thomas Ross:
22.2.1936 - 20.2.2020
Dearly loved husband of Noeline. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Shirley and Viv, Ngaire and Tony Drozdzak, and the late Richard, Judith and Peter. Dearly loved Grandad Pop of Nathalie; Kurt, Aaron Jesse and Ari; Joseph, Hayley, Ché, Ana and Quinten. Loved Great-Grandad of Kaitlyn; Connie; Jaden, Carter, Scarlett; Alexander; Zane; Patrick and Maia. A service to remember Don's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Thursday, February 27, at 1.30pm. Messages to 180 Mill Road South, RD 1, Invercargill 9871.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.