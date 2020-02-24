HEADS,
Donald Thomas Ross:
22.2.1936 - 20.2.2020
Dearly loved husband of Noeline. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Shirley and Viv, Ngaire and Tony Drozdzak, and the late Richard, Judith and Peter. Dearly loved Grandad Pop of Nathalie; Kurt, Aaron Jesse and Ari; Joseph, Hayley, Ché, Ana and Quinten. Loved Great-Grandad of Kaitlyn; Connie; Jaden, Carter, Scarlett; Alexander; Zane; Patrick and Maia. A service to remember Don's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Thursday, February 27, at 1.30pm. Messages to 180 Mill Road South, RD 1, Invercargill 9871.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020