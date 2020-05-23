GUNN, Donald Rowlands:
25.06.1952 - 18.05.2020
Late of Motueka, passed away peacefully at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital. Loved brother of Hugh and Carol, brother-in-law to Louise and the late Ian, and youngest child of the late Hugh and Gwen Gunn, Warepa. Dearly missed by his nieces Nicole, Catherine and Lucy, by his many cousins, by Bruce, Sharon, Phil, Jim and Diane, Norman and Linda, by his many friends and workmates, and by the children of the Mpora Rural Family Orphanage, Fort Portal, Uganda. The family extends its thanks to the many medical, nursing, and health care staff that treated Donald. Messages to [email protected] or to 28A Greenwood Street, Motueka 7120. In accordance with Donald's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Memorial service details to be advised.
Published in Southland Times on May 23, 2020