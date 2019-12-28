Donald GREEN

Service Information
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland
0112
094375799
Death Notice

GREEN, Donald Hugh:
On December 26, 2019 in Whangarei. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and the late Maureen. Loved twin brother of Gwen, brother of Molly and the late Marie and Enoch. Loving father of Philip and Margaret. Special friend of Helen, Gregory, Vicki and Ann. A proud grandfather and great-grandfather. Loved and respected brother-in-law of Judith and Clint Laurence and Elizabeth Brown. A private family service for Don has been held. All communications to the "Green family'' c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.

Published in Southland Times on Dec. 28, 2019
