GLENN, Donald Hugh:
In his 73 year (suddenly) on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home, Gore. Dearly loved husband of the late Raimer. Dearly loved father of Scott (Gore), Adam and Kelly (Oamaru), and loved Pop of Samuel. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jack* Glenn (Tokonui), Marian* and Charlie Wyndham (Balclutha), Jean* and Jerry* Schreck (Illinois, USA), Heather Hood and Bill Klein (Gore), Barry* and Margaret Dowell (Oamaru), June* Pay (Gore), Averil and Tubby Hopkins (Dunedin), a loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Don's Life will be held in the Esplin Room, Gore Town and Country Club, Bury Street, Gore, on Friday, August 21 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. (Attendees are by invitation only due to Covid-19 restrictions). In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hokonui St John Ambulance. Messages to Flat 5/10 Eccles Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
