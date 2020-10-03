Acknowledgement

CLODE, Donald (Don):

Dot, Neville, Murray, Geoff Wilson, Raewyn Dodds, Denise Niederer, Jenny Ronald, and families, wish to sincerely thank everyone for their support, visits, flowers, cards, baking and messages following the loss of their much loved Don, Dad, Grandad and Great-Grandad. Thank you to those who were able to attend Don's funeral either with us or via the live-stream. To those we have been unable to include, because of Covid restrictions, we thank you for your kind thoughts and understanding. Thank you to the Invercargill Fire Brigade, both present and past members, for giving Don such a grand send-off and an extra special thank you to the Gold Watch team who helped while Don was in Rowena Jackson. Thank you also to the Staff at Rowena Jackson, especially those in O'Byrne Wing who tended Don in his last days, his and our journey was made easier with your support. A special thank you to Darrin from Fraser and Sons, and Lynley McKerrow for helping put together a lovely send off for Don. To those who shared stories of Don's life and for Roy Clearwater for piping Don to his last journey on a fire engine, your part in the service was very special and appreciated by us all. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



