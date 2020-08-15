CLODE,
Donald Alexander (Don):
Aged 90, of Invercargill. Passed peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020. Dearly loved husband for 62 years of Dot. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jenny and Cam Ronald, Denise and Richard Niederer, Raewyn and Keith Dodds, Geoff and Nathalie, Murray and Paula, and Neville. Adored Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grand and great-grandchildren. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Merle and Eric Clearwater; *Charlie and Marge, *Ian and *Doreen and *Mary Nicol, *Ron and *Dot Nicol, *Vera and *Gordon Wilson, *Rae and Pat Nicol, *Winston and Kathy Nicol. Due to Covid restrictions a private service will be held with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Messages can be sent to 177 Princes Street, Invercargill 9812 or to Don's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 15, 2020