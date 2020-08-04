SWINNEY, Donal Keith:
Of Cromwell formerly of Milton. Dad passed away suddenly at Dunstan Hospital on Friday, July 31, 2020, aged 79 years. He was a much loved husband of the late Corinne, and adored father and father-in-law of Kevin and Helen (Australia), Janne and Paul Wallace (Dunedin). Loved Grandad of Caitlyn and Alex Swinney, Elsie, Greta and Oliver Wallace.
Dad will be forever in our hearts.
A requiem mass will be held at The Mary Immaculate and the Irish Martyrs Catholic Church, 2 Sligo Street, Cromwell, on Friday, August 7 at 11.00am, followed by an interment at The Alexandra Cemetery. Messages to 251A Larnach Road, Waverley, Dunedin 9013.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 4, 2020