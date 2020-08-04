Donal SWINNEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donal SWINNEY.
Service Information
Requiem Mass
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Mary Immaculate and the Irish Martyrs Catholic Church
2 Sligo Street
Cromwell
View Map
Death Notice

SWINNEY, Donal Keith:
Of Cromwell formerly of Milton. Dad passed away suddenly at Dunstan Hospital on Friday, July 31, 2020, aged 79 years. He was a much loved husband of the late Corinne, and adored father and father-in-law of Kevin and Helen (Australia), Janne and Paul Wallace (Dunedin). Loved Grandad of Caitlyn and Alex Swinney, Elsie, Greta and Oliver Wallace.
Dad will be forever in our hearts.
A requiem mass will be held at The Mary Immaculate and the Irish Martyrs Catholic Church, 2 Sligo Street, Cromwell, on Friday, August 7 at 11.00am, followed by an interment at The Alexandra Cemetery. Messages to 251A Larnach Road, Waverley, Dunedin 9013.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.