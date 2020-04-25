Don MCRAE

Passed away at Ascot Care Home, in his 95th year. Loved husband of the late Dot. Loved father and father-in-law of Diane and Noel, Wendy and Bruce, Heather and Neil, and the late Donald. Loved Pop of Lauren and Jodi. Loved great-grandfather of Hayden and Emily. Food mate of Terry and Jenny. Thanks to the staff in the hospital wing at Ascot Care Home. As per Dad's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 289 Mabel Grove Bush Road, RD 2, Invercargill 9872.

Published in Southland Times on Apr. 25, 2020
