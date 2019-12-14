

BONN – VERBERK, Diny:

The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone for the support and kindness shown to us during and after Diny's passing. The visits, messages, food, flowers, prayers and hugs meant so much to us all, and certainly helped ease the pain of losing her. We were amazed at discovering how widely Diny's friendships were spread, but with many messages unfortunately having no contact detail, we ask that you all please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.





