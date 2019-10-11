FLEURY,
Dictine Erin (Cheeko):
With great sadness the family share the passing of a much loved lady at Southland Hospital on Wednesday, October 9, 2019; aged 61. Loved mum to Shane, Cindy, Juan, Sam, Juanita, Bonnie, Doyle, and Shenea. A much loved Nan to all her grandchildren. Will be greatly missed by Simon. In accordance with Dictine's wishes a private family farewell will be held. Messages to 7 Princess Street, Invercargill, 9810 or to Dictine's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 11, 2019