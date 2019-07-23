PRIESTLEY, Dick:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the wonderful care of the staff at Vickery Court. Loved husband and friend of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Ruth and Chris McDermott, Mark and Barbara, Nick and Karen, and Anna and Adam Waghorn. Loved Grandad to Liam, Connor and Riley McDermott, Jimmy and April, and Hunter Waghorn.
"He did it his way"
In accordance with Dick's wishes, a private family farewell will be held.
Published in Southland Times on July 23, 2019