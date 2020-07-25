HUGHES, Dianne:
After a courageous battle Dianne passed away peacefully with Ted at her side, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, aged 66, at Dove Palliative Care, QLD, Australia. Dearly loved wife of Ted, mother and mother-in-law of Natasha and Derek Bartley, and Nana of Craig. Loved daughter-in-law of Rita and the late Frank Hughes. Loved sister-in-law of Margaret, Irene and Charles Shanks, Mike and Joanne, and loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to 51/19 Shine Court, Sunshine Coast, QLD, Australia 4575.
Published in Southland Times on July 25, 2020