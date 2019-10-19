VARCOE,
Diane Mary (nee Napier):
On October 14, 2019, after a short illness, Diane passed away peacefully surrounded by family; aged 59 years. Much loved wife of Lindsay, loved mother and mother-in-law of Raymond and Kylie Napier, stepmother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Kerry, Brent and Charlotte, and Mark and Bronwyn, loved nana of James, and Jessica; Mathew, Grace, and Sam; Michaela, and Georgia; Renee, Emma, Tim, Rebecca, and Christian; Nick, Lauren, and Caleb, and her 3 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors of the Otago Community Hospice for their wonderful support and care. A private family cremation has been held. Messages to 10 Soper Road, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 19, 2019