  • "Condolences to the family over the loss of a special lady"
    - John and Lyn Connolly
  • "Jill and Family, So sorry to hear of the loss of Di. Our..."
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss. Diane was always the light in..."
    - Errol SHARP
Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Brighton Memorial Hall,
Melbourne
REIDIE,
Diane Maree (nee Bligh):
Peacefully at home, on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Dearly loved wife of David (Melbourne), beloved mother of Allan and Kathryn, loved Step-Mum of Michael and Felicity, adored Nana of Lucky, Bran and Tayler. Special daughter-in-law of June (Arrowtown), loved sister-in-law of Jill and Richie Wilson, Mark and Robyn, Dianne and Tony Perriam, Peter, Andrea and Alan Smith and loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Diane will be held at the Brighton Memorial Hall, Melbourne, on Friday, November 22, at 2.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 13, 2019
